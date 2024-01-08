ALEX Lab Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $137.53 Million (ALEX)

ALEX Lab (ALEX) traded up 7.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. ALEX Lab has a total market cap of $137.53 million and approximately $8.54 million worth of ALEX Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ALEX Lab token can now be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000776 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, ALEX Lab has traded 17.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000821 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000016 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About ALEX Lab

ALEX Lab was first traded on January 16th, 2022. ALEX Lab’s total supply is 606,489,877 tokens and its circulating supply is 378,144,098 tokens. The official website for ALEX Lab is alexgo.io. ALEX Lab’s official message board is medium.com/alexgobtc. ALEX Lab’s official Twitter account is @alexlabbtc.

ALEX Lab Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ALEX Lab (ALEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Stacks platform. ALEX Lab has a current supply of 606,489,877.3. The last known price of ALEX Lab is 0.31642492 USD and is down -1.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $5,520,807.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://alexgo.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALEX Lab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ALEX Lab should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ALEX Lab using one of the exchanges listed above.

