Toncoin (TON) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $55.34 Million

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. Over the last seven days, Toncoin has traded 2% lower against the dollar. One Toncoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.27 or 0.00004852 BTC on exchanges. Toncoin has a total market cap of $7.76 billion and $55.34 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Toncoin alerts:

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00016656 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,831.32 or 0.99922649 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00010778 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00009739 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $87.06 or 0.00185753 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 32.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000081 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003378 BTC.

Toncoin Profile

Toncoin (CRYPTO:TON) is a coin. It was first traded on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,100,825,825 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,100,800,203.963225 with 3,456,256,202.8013787 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 2.166187 USD and is down -1.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 185 active market(s) with $54,352,871.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Toncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Toncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.