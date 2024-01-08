Royalty Management (NASDAQ:RMCO) and Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) Critical Review

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Free Report) and Royalty Management (NASDAQ:RMCO – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Dolby Laboratories and Royalty Management’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dolby Laboratories 15.44% 10.58% 8.60% Royalty Management N/A -4.91% -8.62%

Risk & Volatility

Dolby Laboratories has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Royalty Management has a beta of -0.52, meaning that its stock price is 152% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

56.4% of Dolby Laboratories shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.0% of Royalty Management shares are owned by institutional investors. 39.5% of Dolby Laboratories shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.8% of Royalty Management shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Dolby Laboratories and Royalty Management, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dolby Laboratories 0 0 2 0 3.00 Royalty Management 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dolby Laboratories currently has a consensus target price of $107.00, suggesting a potential upside of 26.09%. Given Dolby Laboratories’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Dolby Laboratories is more favorable than Royalty Management.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Dolby Laboratories and Royalty Management’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dolby Laboratories $1.30 billion 6.22 $200.66 million $2.06 41.21 Royalty Management N/A N/A $3.89 million N/A N/A

Dolby Laboratories has higher revenue and earnings than Royalty Management.

Summary

Dolby Laboratories beats Royalty Management on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices. Its audio technologies also include DD, a digital audio coding technology that provides multichannel sound to applications; DD+, a digital audio coding technology that offers audio transmission for a range of media applications and devices; Dolby TrueHD, a digital audio coding technology providing encoding for media application; Dolby Vision, an imaging technology for cinema and media devices; and HEVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency for media devices. In addition, the company offers digital cinema servers, cinema processors, amplifiers, loudspeakers, and audio and imaging hardware and software products for the cinema, television, broadcast, communication, and entertainment industries. Further, it provides 3-D glasses and kits; and various services to support theatrical and television production for cinema exhibition, broadcast, and home entertainment. The company serves film studios, content creators, post-production facilities, cinema operators, broadcasters, and video game designers. It sells its products directly to the end users, as well as through dealers and distributors worldwide. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Royalty Management

Royalty Management Holding Corporation operates as a royalty company that identifies and invests in undervalued assets. It acquires and invests in natural resources, patents, intellectual property, and digital assets. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Fishers, Indiana.

