Substratum Price Tops $0.0002 on Exchanges (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded up 11.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. During the last week, Substratum has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Substratum token can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Substratum has a market cap of $115,062.32 and $0.67 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004852 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00016656 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,831.32 or 0.99922649 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00010778 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00009739 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $87.06 or 0.00185753 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 32.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000081 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Substratum Profile

Substratum (SUB) is a token. It was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00017463 USD and is down -27.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

