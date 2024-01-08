Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC Buys 100 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Absher Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the third quarter worth about $508,000. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 8.6% during the third quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 69,314 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,805,000 after purchasing an additional 5,509 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 20.8% during the third quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,947 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.2% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 28,764 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,314,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 5.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 32,978 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on HON. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.90.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HON traded down $1.89 during trading on Monday, reaching $201.64. The company had a trading volume of 924,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,603,503. The company has a fifty day moving average of $196.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.05. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.88 and a 12 month high of $217.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The firm had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total value of $7,860,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 180,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,596,449.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

See Also

