Advisor Partners II LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $5,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1.7% during the second quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 4.0% during the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,225,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 7.6% during the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 53,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,552,000 after purchasing an additional 3,776 shares during the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the second quarter worth about $3,277,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 5.6% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 135,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,775,000 after purchasing an additional 7,182 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

DE stock traded down $4.73 during trading on Monday, reaching $391.23. The stock had a trading volume of 233,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,086,719. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $345.55 and a 1-year high of $450.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $109.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $378.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $395.50.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.46 by $0.80. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 45.91%. The firm had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 28.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 16.96%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DE. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 27th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $486.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Melius cut shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $430.00 target price for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $439.69.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

