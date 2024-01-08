Inspire Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Inspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,915 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 3,478 shares during the quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Devon Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Devon Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DVN traded down $0.95 on Monday, reaching $44.99. The company had a trading volume of 4,745,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,970,280. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.31 and a 200-day moving average of $47.98. The company has a market capitalization of $28.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $42.59 and a one year high of $66.96.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.09. Devon Energy had a net margin of 24.63% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.85%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.68%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 27th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $61.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.24.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

