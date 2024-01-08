Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Holdings Cut by Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,772 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 777 shares during the period. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $4,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. Bornite Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 50.0% during the first quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP now owns 30,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,719,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.2% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,928 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 563.5% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 19,844 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,721,000 after buying an additional 16,853 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 60.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 321 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.6% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 669 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded up $8.45 during trading on Monday, reaching $539.68. 715,715 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,757,825. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $492.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $510.30. The firm has a market cap of $208.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.81. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $415.60 and a 1-year high of $609.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $5.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.61 by $0.08. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The company had revenue of $10.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 14th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to purchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 9.17%.

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.41, for a total value of $4,544,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,607,231.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on TMO. StockNews.com raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $670.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, December 14th. KeyCorp cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $597.53.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

