Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC Has $6.03 Million Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $6,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 264.7% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the second quarter worth $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the first quarter worth $28,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the second quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company stock traded down $2.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $393.72. 457,884 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,135,109. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $378.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $395.50. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $345.55 and a twelve month high of $450.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.06.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.46 by $0.80. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 45.91% and a net margin of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 28.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.96%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DE shares. Bank of America cut their target price on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $422.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Deere & Company from $438.00 to $396.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $430.00 price target for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $439.69.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

