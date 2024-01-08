Argyle Capital Management Inc. Acquires 1,000 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Argyle Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,856 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Copperwynd Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 5,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 11,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 12,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FISV stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $132.57. The company had a trading volume of 2,555,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,749,599. The company has a 50 day moving average of $127.52 and a 200 day moving average of $123.28. The firm has a market cap of $83.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14 and a beta of 0.86. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.03 and a 1-year high of $122.39.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

