Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC Sells 1,097 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,810 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,097 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories makes up approximately 1.5% of Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $11,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ABT. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $131,000. United Bank grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 7.2% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 27,280 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,229,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.9% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 813,253 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $96,257,000 after buying an additional 15,521 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 19,467 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,304,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 636.2% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $111.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,306,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,949,741. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $103.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.11. The company has a market capitalization of $193.50 billion, a PE ratio of 37.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $89.67 and a one year high of $115.83.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 20.15%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 69.39%.

ABT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.73.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total value of $4,702,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,725,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,515,969.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total value of $4,702,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,725,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,515,969.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 15,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $1,620,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at $7,022,916. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

