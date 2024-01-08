Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) is Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,898 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,684 shares during the period. Accenture accounts for about 3.4% of Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $25,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. United Bank increased its position in shares of Accenture by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Weitz Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Accenture by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,148,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,805,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Accenture by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 441,451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $148,871,000 after purchasing an additional 225,943 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.41, for a total transaction of $2,622,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,830 shares in the company, valued at $10,441,220.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.41, for a total value of $2,622,690.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,441,220.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total transaction of $1,887,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,816,308.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,885 shares of company stock worth $12,188,860. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on ACN. StockNews.com raised shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $332.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $358.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a report on Friday, September 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $348.59.

Accenture Price Performance

Shares of Accenture stock traded up $1.83 during trading on Monday, hitting $338.45. 535,331 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,024,787. The stock has a market cap of $212.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $332.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $319.15. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $242.80 and a 12-month high of $355.38.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.13. Accenture had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The business had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 28th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to buy up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 17th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 47.82%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Featured Stories

