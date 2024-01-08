CENTRAL TRUST Co Decreases Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lowered its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 275,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,671 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 1.7% of CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. CENTRAL TRUST Co owned about 0.11% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $57,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 201.6% in the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

VO traded up $1.37 on Monday, reaching $229.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 351,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,068. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $219.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $217.12. The company has a market capitalization of $56.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $194.79 and a fifty-two week high of $234.05.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.