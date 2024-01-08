Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Chemung Canal Trust Co.

Chemung Canal Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,181 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Park Place Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.2% during the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 3,893 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Vivaldi Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 3.1% during the second quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 1,585 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.6% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,926 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Eley Financial Management Inc lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.3% during the second quarter. Eley Financial Management Inc now owns 18,735 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,834,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 6.3% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 840 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 77.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,297 shares in the company, valued at $23,099,795. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena purchased 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $222.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,133,532. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $235,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,099,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America cut their price target on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $282.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Union Pacific from $233.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.42.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of UNP stock traded down $1.40 during trading on Monday, hitting $238.51. The company had a trading volume of 320,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,847,200. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $228.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $218.99. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $183.69 and a one year high of $246.99.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 49.14% and a net margin of 26.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 49.90%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

