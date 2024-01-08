The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by MTM Investment Management LLC

MTM Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,114 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 258 shares during the quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its position in Walt Disney by 0.5% in the first quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 20,689 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 2.9% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% during the first quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 5,582 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Apexium Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.3% during the second quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 8,851 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.0% during the second quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,952 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DIS stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $91.19. 3,561,301 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,394,273. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $78.73 and a 12 month high of $118.18. The company has a market cap of $166.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.10.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.37 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.44%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $114.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.40.

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total transaction of $80,918.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,694.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total value of $80,918.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,694.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $1,747,096.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,123,162.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

