Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Decreases Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lowered its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,851 shares during the quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,049,693,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 129,312.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,287,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,085,410,000 after acquiring an additional 26,267,166 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 61,833,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,638,987,000 after purchasing an additional 25,268,032 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1,478.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,390,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,609,000 after purchasing an additional 7,859,100 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth $345,861,000. 72.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:WFC traded down $0.50 on Monday, hitting $49.42. The stock had a trading volume of 3,990,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,221,504. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $179.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.17. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $35.25 and a 1-year high of $50.77.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.09 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 17.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 30.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Richard K. Davis acquired 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.22 per share, with a total value of $144,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,244 shares in the company, valued at $174,937.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.08 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.53.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

