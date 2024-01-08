Graypoint LLC Has $5.67 Million Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Graypoint LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,826 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $5,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 76.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Price Performance

NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $20.28 on Monday, reaching $1,069.56. 1,044,740 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,432,689. The firm has a market cap of $500.70 billion, a PE ratio of 31.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $998.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $911.11. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $549.99 and a 12 month high of $1,151.82.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.96 by $0.10. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.43% and a net margin of 39.31%. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 43.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a $5.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AVGO. TD Cowen increased their target price on Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Broadcom from $995.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $944.67.

View Our Latest Report on Broadcom

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,116.00, for a total transaction of $2,232,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 91,380 shares in the company, valued at $101,980,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,122.46, for a total value of $22,449,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,487,618.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,116.00, for a total value of $2,232,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 91,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,980,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,943 shares of company stock valued at $47,543,682 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.