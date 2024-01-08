ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC Buys 4,089 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 123,231 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 4,089 shares during the period. CVS Health comprises about 1.4% of ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $8,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 103,371.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,547,559 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,448,877,000 after acquiring an additional 15,532,533 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $1,425,416,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter valued at about $389,723,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 696.4% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 5,464,700 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $406,082,000 after buying an additional 4,778,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,576,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,128,984,000 after buying an additional 3,311,928 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Stock Down 2.3 %

NYSE:CVS traded down $1.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $79.57. 5,883,708 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,516,137. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.25. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $64.41 and a one year high of $93.25. The company has a market cap of $102.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.49.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $89.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.29 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 2.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 36.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on CVS. TD Cowen decreased their price target on CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of CVS Health from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on CVS Health from $93.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $70.47 per share, with a total value of $140,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,796.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

