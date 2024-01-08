Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. Has $244,000 Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. lowered its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,200 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Union Pacific accounts for approximately 0.1% of Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In other news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total transaction of $258,927.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,501,850.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Union Pacific news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total transaction of $258,927.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,501,850.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $235,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,099,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of UNP stock traded down $1.71 during trading on Monday, hitting $238.20. The company had a trading volume of 691,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,930,615. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $228.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.10. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $183.69 and a 52 week high of $246.99.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 49.14%. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.19 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 49.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UNP. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $282.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $285.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $254.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, October 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.42.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

