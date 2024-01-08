Vistry Group (LON:VTY) Hits New 52-Week High at $971.00

Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 971 ($12.36) and last traded at GBX 966.50 ($12.31), with a volume of 1351447 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 904 ($11.51).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 740 ($9.42) price target on shares of Vistry Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vistry Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 795.17 ($10.13).

Get Vistry Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on VTY

Vistry Group Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

The stock has a market cap of £3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 1,342.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 814.82 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 786.35.

In other news, insider Paul Whetsell acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 683 ($8.70) per share, for a total transaction of £34,150 ($43,486.57). Insiders purchased a total of 5,036 shares of company stock valued at $3,444,934 over the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Vistry Group

(Get Free Report)

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a housebuilder in the United Kingdom. It offers one-bedroom apartments and larger family homes. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020. Vistry Group PLC was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in West Malling, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vistry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.