Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $10.57 Million Stock Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 130,595 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 7.5% of Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $10,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 65.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,532,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,070,164,000 after buying an additional 10,066,797 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,028,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893,771 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,286,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,096,000 after purchasing an additional 408,702 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 9,105,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,269,000 after acquiring an additional 50,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $488,172,000. 18.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
NASDAQ SHY traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $82.01. 1,600,056 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,364,150. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.17. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.48 and a fifty-two week high of $82.74.
About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF
The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.
