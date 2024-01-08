Catalyst Financial Partners LLC Has $570,000 Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lowered its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 26.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,121 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter worth $29,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth $37,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter worth $43,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 179.3% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE PFE traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $29.42. 7,921,591 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,468,277. The stock has a market cap of $166.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.88. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.76 and a 1-year high of $50.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The business had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.77 billion. On average, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 89.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PFE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.47 per share, for a total transaction of $79,410.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $238,230. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

