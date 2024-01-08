Keel Point LLC Sells 399 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Keel Point LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,706 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 399 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $4,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FDX. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in FedEx by 11.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 133,075 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $35,254,000 after purchasing an additional 13,197 shares during the period. Lavaca Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 71.4% in the first quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 2,946 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 29.3% in the second quarter. Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. now owns 5,740 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Cartenna Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 81.0% in the second quarter. Cartenna Capital LP now owns 190,000 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $47,101,000 after buying an additional 85,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 6.4% in the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,675 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of FDX traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $247.64. The company had a trading volume of 631,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,241,058. The firm has a market cap of $61.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $255.88 and a 200-day moving average of $255.87. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $183.59 and a 12 month high of $285.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

FedEx Announces Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.14 by ($0.15). FedEx had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The business had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th were paid a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 29.86%.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $253.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,644.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,304 shares in the company, valued at $836,638.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $253.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,644.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,304 shares in the company, valued at $836,638.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John W. Dietrich acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $252.02 per share, with a total value of $252,020.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at $1,195,834.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FDX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $284.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $290.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $334.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.38.

FedEx Company Profile



FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Further Reading

