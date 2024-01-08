Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC Sells 892 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC lessened its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 892 shares during the period. Corteva comprises 2.1% of Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CTVA. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Corteva by 93,588.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 322,957,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,505,438,000 after purchasing an additional 322,612,318 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Corteva by 110,628.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,904,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,652,000 after purchasing an additional 7,897,795 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Corteva during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $328,936,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Corteva by 283.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,482,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,860,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313,768 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Franchise Partners LLP lifted its position in Corteva by 38.1% during the second quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 11,292,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,049,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115,825 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Corteva news, EVP Robert D. King acquired 640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.77 per share, with a total value of $29,932.80. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,792,215.77. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Corteva news, EVP Robert D. King acquired 640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.77 per share, with a total value of $29,932.80. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,792,215.77. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Samuel R. Eathington acquired 1,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.07 per share, with a total value of $50,400.58. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 41,066 shares in the company, valued at $1,891,910.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 2,084 shares of company stock valued at $95,527 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

CTVA traded down $0.53 during trading on Monday, hitting $46.80. 772,504 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,632,058. The company has a market cap of $32.98 billion, a PE ratio of 36.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.60. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.22 and a 1 year high of $65.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 7.47%. Corteva’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 49.23%.

CTVA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Corteva from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Barclays cut shares of Corteva from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $66.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Corteva from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Corteva from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Corteva presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.65.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

