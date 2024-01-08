Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Purchased by Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC

Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,651,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,544,937,000 after buying an additional 32,632 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,459,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $814,866,000 after buying an additional 50,320 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,375,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $739,686,000 after buying an additional 195,537 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 29.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,673,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $555,952,000 after buying an additional 382,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 106,308.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,587,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $494,335,000 after buying an additional 1,586,121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameriprise Financial

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 6,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.81, for a total transaction of $2,376,521.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,048 shares in the company, valued at $2,984,278.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 6,409 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.81, for a total value of $2,376,521.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,984,278.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.86, for a total value of $3,639,575.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,477,703.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on AMP shares. StockNews.com cut Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $355.00 to $452.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $385.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $383.00 price target (up from $365.00) on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $397.88.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:AMP traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $380.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,485. The company has a market cap of $38.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.40. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $275.09 and a one year high of $386.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $356.19 and its 200-day moving average is $342.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $0.10. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 81.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 29.38 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.98%.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

