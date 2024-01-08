Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC Has $16.65 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Free Report) by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,040 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,136 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF makes up 8.7% of Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC owned 0.06% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF worth $16,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $141,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 97.4% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $166,000.

Shares of RYT traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $31.13. The stock had a trading volume of 522,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,542. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $213.47 and a 52 week high of $286.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.33 and a 200 day moving average of $66.28. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.18.

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RYT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

