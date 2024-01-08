Western Pacific Wealth Management LP Invests $49,000 in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Currency Trust (NYSEARCA:FXE)

Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Currency Trust (NYSEARCA:FXE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FXE. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Currency Trust by 37.4% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Currency Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Currency Trust by 44.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Currency Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Currency Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $257,000.

Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Currency Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

FXE traded up $0.22 on Monday, reaching $101.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,177. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.02. The company has a market capitalization of $237.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.02 and a beta of 0.13. Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Currency Trust has a fifty-two week low of $96.42 and a fifty-two week high of $103.84.

Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Currency Trust Profile

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Euro Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Euro Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of euro and distributes euro in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of euro plus accrued interest.

