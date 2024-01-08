Western Pacific Wealth Management LP Has $39,000 Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Western Pacific Wealth Management LP decreased its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 63.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 92.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 122.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HCA traded up $3.53 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $279.37. The stock had a trading volume of 324,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,365. The business’s fifty day moving average is $253.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $263.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.06, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $74.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.65. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $215.96 and a twelve month high of $304.86.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $16.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.77 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 2,040.32%. As a group, research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is 11.81%.

HCA has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $271.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $254.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com cut HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut HCA Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.95.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

