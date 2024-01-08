Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC Sells 142 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,485 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,183,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,051,553,000 after buying an additional 625,340 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,031,123 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $562,187,000 after purchasing an additional 103,934 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 5.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,765,262 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $533,805,000 after purchasing an additional 231,862 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 98,548.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,336,567 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $485,782,000 after purchasing an additional 4,332,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 5.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,425,827 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $383,761,000 after purchasing an additional 191,602 shares in the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ TROW traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $106.25. The company had a trading volume of 351,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,041,477. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.34. The stock has a market cap of $23.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.36. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.43 and a 1 year high of $132.76.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 18.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. Analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total value of $1,267,636.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 123,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,093,017.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total transaction of $1,267,636.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 123,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,093,017.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $984,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,825,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 73,320 shares of company stock valued at $7,237,878. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up from $95.00) on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $92.42.

About T. Rowe Price Group

(Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

