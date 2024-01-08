SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Given New $45.00 Price Target at Raymond James

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Raymond James from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the energy company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 19.52% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SM. Mizuho cut their price objective on SM Energy from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on SM Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Susquehanna increased their target price on SM Energy from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on SM Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SM Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.90.

Get SM Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on SM Energy

SM Energy Price Performance

Shares of SM Energy stock traded down $0.60 on Monday, hitting $37.65. 694,387 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 999,539. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 4.15. SM Energy has a 1-year low of $24.66 and a 1-year high of $43.73.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.12. SM Energy had a net margin of 34.03% and a return on equity of 20.90%. The business had revenue of $640.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.32 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SM Energy will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SM Energy

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SM. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SM Energy in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in SM Energy by 154.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 840 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 561.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 880 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SM Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in SM Energy by 114.3% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,018 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. 91.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SM Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It also has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.