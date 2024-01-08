Western Pacific Wealth Management LP Has $173,000 Position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $256,699,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,196.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,280,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $222,651,000 after purchasing an additional 5,796,432 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 462.8% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,939,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594,945 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam increased its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,423.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,580,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,885,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $162,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,179 shares during the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE IPG traded up $0.74 during trading on Monday, reaching $33.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,717,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,015,960. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.22. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.20 and a 12 month high of $40.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.15.

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.03). Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 8.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.67%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IPG. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Interpublic Group of Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.89.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

