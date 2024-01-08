Western Pacific Wealth Management LP Increases Stock Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 74.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,823 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,475 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 1,410.1% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the first quarter worth $32,000. Country Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 76.0% during the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 2,218.0% during the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 156.8% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the period. 58.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WBD traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.48. 8,021,455 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,836,477. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.27 and a 52 week high of $16.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.16). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 11.48% and a negative return on equity of 0.47%. The business had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WBD shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Friday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.73.

Insider Activity

In other Warner Bros. Discovery news, Director Programming P. Advance/Newhouse sold 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total transaction of $124,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 184,023,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,298,450,892.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

