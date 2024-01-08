Western Pacific Wealth Management LP Acquires 220 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COF. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 25.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 9.2% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 11.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 4.1% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 43,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 4.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. 90.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Capital One Financial Price Performance

Shares of Capital One Financial stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Monday, reaching $133.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,140,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,381,215. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $116.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $83.93 and a one year high of $134.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.47.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $1.10. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.21 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 11.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.03%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Capital One Financial news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,197,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $396,882.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,848,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $392,538,024. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,197,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 99,538 shares of company stock valued at $12,083,142. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird cut Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised Capital One Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.08.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on COF

Capital One Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.