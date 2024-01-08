Western Pacific Wealth Management LP Purchases 620 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 103.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,220 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 620 shares during the quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $90,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TOL. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 4,010.0% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 411 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 491.3% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 473 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 87.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 494 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers in the third quarter worth about $37,000. 91.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TOL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $74.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Toll Brothers from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.00.

Shares of TOL traded up $2.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $102.14. The company had a trading volume of 956,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,323,718. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.04 and a 1-year high of $105.91. The stock has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The construction company reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by $0.39. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 12.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 6.78%.

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 1,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total value of $73,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 130,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,539,220.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Toll Brothers news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,518 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total value of $321,580.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 129,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,865,749.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 1,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total value of $73,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 130,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,539,220.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,273 shares of company stock valued at $2,112,723. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

