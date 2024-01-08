Western Pacific Wealth Management LP Has $87,000 Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $87,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 60.6% in the second quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 180.3% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. 74.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DTE traded down $0.18 on Monday, hitting $110.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 231,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 895,382. The company has a market capitalization of $22.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.57. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $90.14 and a fifty-two week high of $121.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.54.

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 8.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. This is a boost from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 67.44%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DTE shares. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $118.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet cut shares of DTE Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.19.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

