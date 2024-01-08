Western Pacific Wealth Management LP Acquires 6 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 11.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 60 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,052,227 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,389,714,000 after acquiring an additional 54,820 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,085,226 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,321,298,000 after acquiring an additional 42,257 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.3% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,038,882 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,222,169,000 after acquiring an additional 52,163 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 565,479 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $963,779,000 after acquiring an additional 9,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 402,002 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $557,774,000 after acquiring an additional 30,788 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on CMG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. TD Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,200.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Friday, October 27th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,391.00 to $2,260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,259.52.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

CMG stock remained flat at $2,212.80 during mid-day trading on Monday. 106,940 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,506. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,414.01 and a 52-week high of $2,348.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2,202.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,029.80.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $11.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.46 by $0.90. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 45.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 44.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,278.45, for a total value of $2,506,295.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,144,367.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,060 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,950.00, for a total transaction of $2,067,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,526,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,100 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,278.45, for a total transaction of $2,506,295.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,447 shares in the company, valued at $51,144,367.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,733 shares of company stock valued at $10,000,321 in the last ninety days. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.