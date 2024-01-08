Western Pacific Wealth Management LP Raises Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,161 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical makes up 0.5% of Western Pacific Wealth Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 12.6% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,838 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter worth about $374,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 179.8% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 17,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,974,000 after acquiring an additional 11,226 shares in the last quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 55,130 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,851,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. HSBC began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $318.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.95.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG traded up $5.92 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $328.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 396,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,173,194. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.88, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $309.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $307.84. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $222.65 and a fifty-two week high of $358.07.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 22.14%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,819 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $2,645,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total value of $303,573.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,985,263.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $2,645,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 189 shares in the company, valued at $56,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,708 shares of company stock valued at $15,122,689 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

