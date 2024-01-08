Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Holdings Trimmed by Western Pacific Wealth Management LP

Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lowered its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 41,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,813,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 121.8% in the 3rd quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC now owns 12,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,568,000 after acquiring an additional 7,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 3,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QQQ traded up $6.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $402.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,884,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,904,246. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $390.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $375.89. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $268.97 and a 52 week high of $412.92.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.2158 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

