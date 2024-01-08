Western Pacific Wealth Management LP Boosts Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 11.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,422 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP’s holdings in General Motors were worth $146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GM. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its position in General Motors by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 28,556 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. AFS Financial Group LLC raised its position in General Motors by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. AFS Financial Group LLC now owns 11,740 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its position in General Motors by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 67,950 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Weik Capital Management raised its position in General Motors by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 9,075 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in General Motors by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,520 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

GM has been the topic of several recent research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.30 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, General Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.79.

NYSE GM traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $36.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,260,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,975,210. The stock has a market cap of $50.38 billion, a PE ratio of 5.06, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.52. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $26.30 and a fifty-two week high of $43.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.14.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $44.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.48 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. Analysts forecast that General Motors will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.06%.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

