Western Pacific Wealth Management LP Takes $95,000 Position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 2.2% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 1st quarter worth about $3,068,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 25.4% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Cercano Management LLC purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,221,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 44.3% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 227,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,907,000 after purchasing an additional 69,900 shares during the last quarter. 21.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Interactive Brokers Group

In other news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 13,189 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.13, for a total value of $1,135,968.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 630,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,263,880.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Interactive Brokers Group news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 13,189 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.13, for a total value of $1,135,968.57. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 630,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,263,880.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 13,148 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $1,120,078.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,007,581.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 173,857 shares of company stock worth $14,531,615 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on IBKR shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.88.

Interactive Brokers Group Trading Down 0.9 %

IBKR stock traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $87.09. 778,608 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,685,045. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.19. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.83 and a 12-month high of $95.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.74.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.04. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 4.65%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.29%.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in routing, executing, and processing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

