Western Pacific Wealth Management LP Sells 370 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 50.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 360 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Workday were worth $77,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Golden State Equity Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 1,377 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 742 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,763 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Workday by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. boosted its stake in Workday by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 4,097 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

Workday Stock Performance

Workday stock traded up $7.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $272.90. The stock had a trading volume of 758,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,510,032. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $251.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.90. The company has a market capitalization of $71.77 billion, a PE ratio of 1,107.50, a P/E/G ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.36. Workday, Inc. has a 52-week low of $158.74 and a 52-week high of $279.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. Workday had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 0.95%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WDAY shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Workday from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Workday from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.88, for a total value of $29,995,241.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,124,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,213,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.88, for a total transaction of $29,995,241.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,124,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,213,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.52, for a total value of $1,357,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,867,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,152 shares of company stock worth $31,838,238 in the last three months. 21.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Workday Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

