U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Stock Price Down 4.6%

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 4.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.72 and last traded at $10.78. Approximately 412,676 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 747,265 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.30.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on U.S. Silica in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $846.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 2.31.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The mining company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). U.S. Silica had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 9.17%. The business had revenue of $367.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. U.S. Silica’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 3.5% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 26,500 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Silica by 2.1% in the third quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 46,895 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in U.S. Silica by 1.8% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 58,148 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Silica by 9.6% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,821 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in U.S. Silica by 5.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,911 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for the manufacturing of glass products.

