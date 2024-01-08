SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,634,476 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 116% from the previous session’s volume of 757,984 shares.The stock last traded at $47.10 and had previously closed at $46.93.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $332,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 47,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after buying an additional 11,068 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,440,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 11,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $694,000. 82.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

