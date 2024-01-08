Cielo Waste Solutions (CVE:CMC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.03

Cielo Waste Solutions Corp. (CVE:CMC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 274664 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
Cielo Waste Solutions Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.53, a quick ratio of 9.95 and a current ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.04 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.04. The company has a market cap of C$50.40 million, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 2.86.
Cielo Waste Solutions Company Profile
Cielo Waste Solutions Corp. operates as a waste-to-fuel environmental technology company in Canada. It converts and transforms waste feedstocks, including organic material and wood derivative waste into fuel, such as diesel, naphtha, and kerosene. The company was formerly known as Cielo Gold Corp. and changed its name to Cielo Waste Solutions Corp.
