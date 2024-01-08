Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) Shares Down 4.3%

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU – Get Free Report) fell 4.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.55 and last traded at $3.60. 1,300,250 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 5,570,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.76.

GOTU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. China Renaissance downgraded shares of Gaotu Techedu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Gaotu Techedu in a report on Friday, November 24th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Gaotu Techedu from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $2.48 to $4.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Gaotu Techedu Stock Down 3.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $944.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.60 and a beta of -0.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.99.

Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Gaotu Techedu had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 6.67%. The company had revenue of $108.20 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GOTU. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Gaotu Techedu in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in Gaotu Techedu during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Gaotu Techedu during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Gaotu Techedu during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Gaotu Techedu during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 15.78% of the company’s stock.

Gaotu Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides foreign language courses comprising English and Japanese, as well as test preparation courses for students taking language certification exams; and professional courses primarily for college students and adults preparing for professional qualification exams, such teacher's qualification, Chartered Financial Analyst designation, Certified Public Accountant designation, Certified Tax Agent designation, securities qualification exams, and other exams.

