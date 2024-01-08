Spectral Medical (TSE:EDT) Sets New 1-Year High at $0.50

Shares of Spectral Medical Inc. (TSE:EDT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.50 and last traded at C$0.48, with a volume of 237768 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.49.

Spectral Medical Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.03, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market cap of C$133.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.70 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.35.

Spectral Medical (TSE:EDT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.40 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Spectral Medical Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Spectral Medical

Spectral Medical Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of septic shock in North America. The company markets Endotoxin Activity Assay, a rapid in vitro diagnostic test for the detection of components of gram negative bacterial cell wall; and Polymyxin B Hemoperfusion, a therapeutic hemoperfusion device that removes endotoxin from the bloodstream.

