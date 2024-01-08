India Capital Growth (LON:IGC) Hits New 52-Week High at $178.00

Shares of India Capital Growth (LON:IGC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 178 ($2.27) and last traded at GBX 175.38 ($2.23), with a volume of 432866 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 175 ($2.23).

India Capital Growth Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 166.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 156.53. The stock has a market cap of £169.19 million, a PE ratio of 500.23 and a beta of 0.67.

About India Capital Growth

India Capital Growth Fund Limited is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Ocean Dial Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of mid and small cap companies.

