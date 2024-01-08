Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) Shares Up 8.3%

Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 8.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $400.93 and last traded at $400.09. 5,159 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 20,107 shares. The stock had previously closed at $369.52.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Atrion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 21st.

The company has a market capitalization of $696.41 million, a PE ratio of 32.41 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 7.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $335.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $429.94.

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $41.91 million for the quarter. Atrion had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 12.64%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $2.20 dividend. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Atrion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.85%.

In other news, Director Preston G. Athey acquired 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $319.68 per share, with a total value of $95,904.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $437,322.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATRI. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atrion by 7.7% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 205,297 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $128,908,000 after buying an additional 14,684 shares during the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atrion by 14.6% during the first quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 24,062 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,109,000 after buying an additional 3,068 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Atrion in the second quarter valued at about $1,154,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Atrion by 52.8% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,132 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Atrion by 10.0% in the first quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 13,784 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.66% of the company’s stock.

Atrion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmology applications in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

