Keel Point LLC Raises Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Keel Point LLC grew its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 105.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,343 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its position in Salesforce by 0.7% during the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 6,237 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN raised its position in Salesforce by 0.9% during the second quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 5,778 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Summit X LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 4.8% during the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 3.0% during the third quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 0.9% during the third quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 5,716 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CRM shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $229.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Salesforce from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.14.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of CRM traded up $7.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $258.72. 2,356,989 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,045,407. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.44 billion, a PE ratio of 95.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.13. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.59 and a 52-week high of $268.36.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.72, for a total value of $2,057,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,009,110.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.72, for a total value of $2,057,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,009,110.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Brian Millham sold 329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total value of $66,119.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,315.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,093,833 shares of company stock worth $266,137,071 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Further Reading

