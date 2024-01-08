Reliq Health Technologies (CVE:RHT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.20

Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (CVE:RHT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.21, with a volume of 743117 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of C$40.34 million, a P/E ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 1.43.
About Reliq Health Technologies
Reliq Health Technologies Inc, a healthcare technology company, develops secure telemedicine and virtual care solutions for the healthcare market. It offers iUGO Care platform, a software as a solution that allows complex patients to receive care in the home. The company was formerly known as Moseda Technologies Inc and changed its name to Reliq Health Technologies Inc in May 2016.
